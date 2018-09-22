Around Town (09/22/2018)

Sweet Potato Festival
Livingston hosts the seventh annual Sweet Potato Festival on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave., Livingston. Entry is free to the family event. For more information, contact the Livingston Recreation Department 209-394-8830 or visit the website www.livingstoncity.com or find them on Facebook at Livingston Sweet Potato Festival.
The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
The Atwater and Buhach Colony Theatre Departments will performs The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on Oct. 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. at the Buhach Colony High School Theatre. This classic story written by C.S. Lewis focuses on four children who are transported into the world of Narnia and team up with Aslan and his followers to defeat the Deep Magic which has kept Narnia in an eternal winter. Tickets will be available at the Buhach Colony Theatre box office one half hour before each show for $7 for adults and $5 for children.
Community Meeting
The public is invited to a meeting focusing on a variety of issues affecting the Merced City School District and the City of Merced. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 at Rivera Middle School, 945 Buena Vista Drive, Merced. Topics include: school safety, pedestrian and vehicle traffic around schools, current and proposed housing projects, development projects around school sites, among other topics. For more information, call 209-385-6767 or 209-385-6232.
Jubilee Celebration
Discipled Cities Ministries presents “Jubilee Celebration,” a gospel music concert from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 on the parade grounds of the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater,near the Buhach Road entrance at Santa Fe Drive. This is an outdoor concert with lawn seating. Bring your own chairs or blankets. No pets. Food vendors will be on site. It is a free admission event but donations will be accepted. For more information, contact John Yong at 209-205-0200.
Beachwood Franklin Committee
Beachwood Franklin Committee For Improvement invites you to its sixth annual Skate For The Youth Fundraiser and Harvest Festival on Oct. 13 at 2038 Lobo Ave. from noon to 3:00 p.m. There will be games and activities for the children, a mini skateboarding area (bring your skateboard), live music, exhibitors. tri-tip sandwiches and whole tri-tips (pre-sale price $20). For information or tickets please, call or text: 209-205-8717 or email: mrodri1797@att.net.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event.
