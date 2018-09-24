Around Town (09/24/2018)

Walk With Ease
The City of Merced with Dignity Heath is offering “Walk with Ease,” a program for managing arthritis or other chronic pain. The free program also increases balance, strength, walking pace, builds confidence and improves overall health. The six-week long, one-hour program is offered three times a week beginning Sept. 24 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St., Merced. Classes are every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.. Register at City of Merced Parks and Recreation, 632 W. 18th St. For more information, call 209-385-6235.
Autism Support Group
Challenged Family Resource Center will be having its monthly Autism Support Group on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Challenged office, 827 W. 20th St, Merced. For more information, call 209-384-0119.
Gospel Concert Series
Julie Eichelberger presents her Julie-N-Friends gospel concert series on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave. in Merced. Admission is free but donations appreciated. For more information, contact Julie at 559-304-1102.
Faith on the Move in Merced
The Ecumenical Campus Ministries of Merced presents “Faith on the Move” with Dr. David Vasquez-Levy sharing a faith perspective to the national conversation on immigration on Sunday, Sept. 30 at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite, Merced. An optional light dinner will be offered at 5:15 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 209-383-9632.
Pancake Breakfast Huge Buffet
The Atwater-Winton Lions Club hosts its annual Pancake Breakfast Huge Buffet on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Atwater Women’s Club House in Atwater. The price per person is $10 with children under 6 free. Proceeds will benefit local Lions projects and Camp Pacifica. For more information, call Lion Kay at 209-358-0044 or Lion Connie at 209-358-1668.
Sons of Thunder
The Sons of Thunder will host a spaghetti dinner to benefit community outreach from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave. Merced. The cost is $7 per plate. For more information, call Keith at 209-947-5269.
