Around Town (09/25/2018)

Community Meeting
The public is invited to a meeting focusing on a variety of issues affecting the Merced City School District and the City of Merced. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 at Rivera Middle School, 945 Buena Vista Drive, Merced. Topics include: school safety, pedestrian and vehicle traffic around schools, current and proposed housing projects, development projects around school sites, among other topics. For more information, call 209-385-6767 or 209-385-6232.
Jubilee Celebration
Discipled Cities Ministries presents “Jubilee Celebration,” a gospel music concert from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 on the parade grounds of the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater,near the Buhach Road entrance at Santa Fe Drive. This is an outdoor concert with lawn seating. Bring your own chairs or blankets. No pets. Food vendors will be on site. It is a free admission event but donations will be accepted. For more information, contact John Yong at 209-205-0200.
Campus Ministry Event
Ecumenical Campus Ministries of Merced presents “Faith on the Move” with Dr. David Vasquez-Levy, President of Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, sharing a faith perspective to the national conversation on immigration on Sept. 30 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite, Merced. An optional light dinner will be offered at 5:15 pm and presentation at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 209-383-0632.
The Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club will be having their monthly meeting on Oct 2 at 11:30a at the Clubhouse, 707 W 22nd St., Merced. There will be lunch of lasagna, salad, bread and dessert. The cost is $8. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke will be the speaker. Call 209-383-2234 if you would like more information.
Men’s Day Out in Merced
The Merced Old Timers hosts its annual barbecue get-together from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Rahilly Park in Merced. For more information, call 209-722-0845.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments