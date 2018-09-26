Around Town (09/26/2018)

LWVMC September Meeting
Dr. Laura Hill will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming League of Women Voters of Merced County meeting speaking on Immigration and Public Policy in California. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Merced City Council Chamber in the Merced Civic Center at 678 W. 18th St., Merced. Following Dr. Hill’s presentation, time is planned for a moderated question and answer session. The meeting is free and open to the public.
NAMI Merced
NAMI Merced will be holding their free support groups for those who suffer with mental health issues. Group meets every other Tuesday starting Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through the end of the year. Groups are taught by people who have experienced mental illness that are now certified by NAMI to help others within their community. All group are offered at 1666 N St., Merced. Please call for more information 209-789-6264 or visit www.namimerced.org/classes.
The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
The Atwater and Buhach Colony Theatre Departments will performs The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on Oct. 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. at the Buhach Colony High School Theatre. This classic story written by C.S. Lewis focuses on four children who are transported into the world of Narnia and team up with Aslan and his followers to defeat the Deep Magic which has kept Narnia in an eternal winter. Tickets will be available at the Buhach Colony Theatre box office one half hour before each show for $7 for adults and $5 for children.
UC Master Gardeners
The UC Master Gardeners of Mariposa County will be hosting a Master Gardener Training Class in Cathey’s Valley from January to May 2019. The 18-week course provides UC research-based education on horticulture topics relevant to the foothills community. If you have an interest in gardening and in helping others and building our community, please contact Sheri Mace at 209-966-2417 or smace@ucanr.edu. You can also pick up an application at the UCCE office at 5009 Fairgrounds Rd, Mariposa.
