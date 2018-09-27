Around Town (09/27/2018)

Autism Support Group
Challenged Family Resource Center will be having its monthly Autism Support Group on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Challenged office, 827 W. 20th St, Merced. For more information, call 209-384-0119.
Faith on the Move in Merced
The Ecumenical Campus Ministries of Merced presents “Faith on the Move” with Dr. David Vasquez-Levy sharing a faith perspective to the national conversation on immigration on Sept. 30 at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite, Merced. An optional light dinner will be offered at 5:15 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 209-383-9632.
Exhibit Opening at the Courthouse Museum
Merced County Courthouse Museum will open “A Decade of Art Hopping” exhibit on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. The exhibit will explore art in different themes and forms and showcase how this quarterly downtown Merced event enhances the cultural and commercial life of our growing town. The exhibit opening program, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the museum, will feature a performance by Dance Saute, live music by Mariposa Cox and Azriel Montalvo, and an art demonstration by Jennifer Dudley. There is also an activity for kids where they can design and create their own Art Hop Rabbit prints. For more information about the exhibit, contact the Courthouse Museum at 209-723-2401. The exhibit and opening program is free to the public.
Livingston Health & Safety event
The City of Livingston & The BiNational Health Committee hosts a free Health & Safety event for the Livingston Community and surrounding communites on Oct. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Livingston. For more information, call the Livingston Recreation Deptartment at 209-394-8830 or Livingston Recreation Facebook.
Atwater Garden Club
Atwater Garden Club and Camellia Society next monthly meeting - 'Making a Fall Wreath" at 1 pm on Tuesday Oct. 9 at Atwater Community Center 760 E. Bellvue Road, Atwater. For more information, contact President Sherrie Miller 209 777 8480.
Black Oak Casino Bus Trip
P.F.S.A. Couincil Merced No. 20 will host a Casino Fun Bus Trip to Black Oak Casino to benefit the Juanita Pedroso Convention Fund on Saturday, Oct. 13. $35 per person. Bus pick up 8 a.m. at Atwater City Hall Parking Hall. For information and reservations, call 209-769-9031 or 209-358-6175.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
