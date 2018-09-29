Around Town (09/28/2018)

Chowchilla High Class of 1958
The Chowchilla High Class of 1958 will hold its 60th reunion at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the home of Gerald and Judy McDougal in Chowchilla. Reservations are $12 and should be mailed as soon as possible. For mailing information and other details, call Judy at 559-665-4490 or Hilda Forrest 559-304-9645.
Campus Ministry Event
Ecumenical Campus Ministries of Merced presents “Faith on the Move” with Dr. David Vasquez-Levy, President of Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, sharing a faith perspective to the national conversation on immigration on Sept. 30 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite, Merced. An optional light dinner will be offered at 5:15 pm and presentation at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 209-383-0632.
The Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club will be having their monthly meeting on Oct 2 at 11:30a at the Clubhouse, 707 W 22nd St., Merced. There will be lunch of lasagna, salad, bread and dessert. The cost is $8. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke will be the speaker. Call 209-383-2234 if you would like more information.
Beachwood Franklin Committee
Beachwood Franklin Committee For Improvement invites you to its sixth annual Skate For The Youth Fundraiser and Harvest Festival on Oct. 13 at 2038 Lobo Ave. from noon to 3:00 p.m. There will be games and activities for the children, a mini skateboarding area (bring your skateboard), live music, exhibitors. tri-tip sandwiches and whole tri-tips (pre-sale price $20). For information or tickets please, call or text: 209-205-8717 or email: mrodri1797@att.net.
Victims Remembrance Walk
The 10th Annual Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk in honor of family and friends who lost the lives of their loved in the Loughborough area community in Merced at noon Oct. 13 beginning in the Food Maxx parking lot, 1300 W. Olive Ave., Merced. There will be a prayer and a moment of silence at each site.
