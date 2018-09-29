Around Town (09/29/2018)

Faith on the Move in Merced
The Ecumenical Campus Ministries of Merced presents “Faith on the Move” with Dr. David Vasquez-Levy sharing a faith perspective to the national conversation on immigration on Sunday, Sept. 30 at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite, Merced. An optional light dinner will be offered at 5:15 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 209-383-9632.
Gospel Concert Series
Julie Eichelberger presents her Julie-N-Friends gospel concert series on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave. in Merced. Admission is free but donations appreciated. For more information, contact Julie at 559-304-1102.
NAMI Merced
NAMI Merced will be holding their free support groups for those who suffer with mental health issues. Group meets every other Tuesday starting Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through the end of the year. Groups are taught by people who have experienced mental illness that are now certified by NAMI to help others within their community. All group are offered at 1666 N St., Merced. Please call for more information 209-789-6264 or visit www.namimerced.org/classes.
Pancake Breakfast Huge Buffet
The Atwater-Winton Lions Club hosts its annual Pancake Breakfast Huge Buffet on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Atwater Women’s Club House in Atwater. The price per person is $10 with children under 6 free. Proceeds will benefit local Lions projects and Camp Pacifica. For more information, call Lion Kay at 209-358-0044 or Lion Connie at 209-358-1668.
Atwater Garden Club
Atwater Garden Club and Camellia Society will hold a Yard and Plant Sale on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 4814 W State Hwy 140 Atwater. For more information contact Margaret Valenzula 209 725 8886.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
