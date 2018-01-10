Around Town (10/01/2018)

Atwater High Homecoming Parade
The Atwater High annual Homecoming Parade is Friday Oct.5 at 3:30 p.m. This year's theme is “Freddy On Demand.” Floats by Atwater High School clubs, bands, elementary schools, junior highs, local agencies, and many more will be included. The parade will start by Fosters Freeze and head down Winton Way towards AHS. After the parade, go to the football game to watch the Falcons face the Golden Valley Cougars.
Blessing of the Animals
All creatures great and small are invited to a Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Oct 6, at 11 am, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced. The public is invited and all animals are welcome to attend free of charge. Animals must be leashed or in crates. There will be refreshments for people and for animals. Each animal will receive an individual blessing by Pastor Dorothy Lindstrom.
Merced Garden Club
Merced Garden Club, Inc. will be hosting Yosemite Gateway District meeting on Oct. 10 at Vista Cellars. Business meeting and social will start at 9:30 am. Lunch and program will be at 11:45. The program is "Herbalicious" by Pegi Palmes. Cost is $16. For reservations call 209 761-5710.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group's next meeting is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 11 at the Hoffmeister Center,1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness, tingling, pain, and/or burning in your feet and/or hands, please join us. For more information call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
2018 Veterans Day Parade
The Merced County Veterans Services, Merced County Human Services, and the United Way of Merced County proudly announce the 2018 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Merced on Sunday, Nov. 11. The parade events start at noon with an opening ceremony at Bob Hart Square and the parade itself commencing at 1 p.m. For more information or to obtain a parade entry application, contact United Way of Merced County at 209-383-4242 or Merced County Veterans Services Office at 209-385-7588.
