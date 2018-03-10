Around Town (10/03/2018)

Peace for Families
The Valley Crisis Center’s Peace for Families march to raise awareness about domestic violence is 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and begins at Applegate Park near the Laura Fountain. The march will continue to Merced City Hall.
Pancake Breakfast Huge Buffet
The Atwater-Winton Lions Club hosts its annual Pancake Breakfast Huge Buffet on Oct. 6 from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Atwater Women’s Club House in Atwater. The price per person is $10 with children under 6 free. Proceeds will benefit local Lions projects and Camp Pacifica. For more information, call Lion Kay at 209-358-0044 or Lion Connie at 209-358-1668.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Dignity Health and Mercy Medical Center will host a walk and fun morning of games on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Applegate Park, Amphitheater in Merced. Check in time is 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m. This is a one mile walk and there is no fee to register. Can join up with a team or bring your own. Join us at Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Contact mercedwalk@alz.org or call 209-248-0948. A $100 donations gets you a purple Walk to End Alzheimer's. A fun morning with over 30 sponsors come and have a great time.
Atwater Garden Club
Atwater Garden Club and Camellia Society next monthly meeting - 'Making a Fall Wreath" at 1 pm on Tuesday Oct. 9 at Atwater Community Center 760 E. Bellvue Road, Atwater. For more information, contact President Sherrie Miller 209 777 8480.
Fall Concert
The Merced College Music Department will host their annual Fall Concert featuring the Merced College Concert Band. The performance is at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 12 at the Merced College Theater, 3600 M Street, Merced. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call the Merced College Theater Ticket Box Office at 209-384-6284.
Beachwood Franklin Committee
Beachwood Franklin Committee For Improvement invites you to its sixth annual Skate For The Youth Fundraiser and Harvest Festival on Oct. 13 at 2038 Lobo Ave. from noon to 3:00 p.m. There will be games and activities for the children, a mini skateboarding area (bring your skateboard), live music, exhibitors. tri-tip sandwiches and whole tri-tips (pre-sale price $20). For information or tickets please, call or text: 209-205-8717 or email: mrodri1797@att.net.
Merced High Alumni Lunch
Merced High classmates from 1945 to 1955 are invited to join the class of 1948 sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St. Merced.
