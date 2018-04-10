Around Town (10/04/2018)

Atwater High Homecoming Parade
The Atwater High annual Homecoming Parade is Friday Oct.5 at 3:30 p.m. This year's theme is “Freddy On Demand.” Floats by Atwater High School clubs, bands, elementary schools, junior highs, local agencies, and many more will be included. The parade will start by Fosters Freeze and head down Winton Way towards AHS. After the parade, go to the football game to watch the Falcons face the Golden Valley Cougars.
Men’s Day Out in Merced
The Merced Old Timers hosts its annual barbecue get-together from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Rahilly Park in Merced. For more information, call 209-722-0845.
Blessing of the Animals
All creatures great and small are invited to a Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Oct 6, at 11 am, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced. The public is invited and all animals are welcome to attend free of charge. Animals must be leashed or in crates. There will be refreshments for people and for animals. Each animal will receive an individual blessing by Pastor Dorothy Lindstrom.
50th High School Reunion
Merced High School Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50th reunion on Oct. 6 at the Merced Golf and Country Club. For more information, call 209-769-7137.
Sons of Thunder
The Sons of Thunder will host a spaghetti dinner to benefit community outreach from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave. Merced. The cost is $7 per plate. For more information, call Keith at 209-947-5269.
2018 Veterans Day Parade
The Merced County Veterans Services, Merced County Human Services, and the United Way of Merced County proudly announce the 2018 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Merced on Sunday, Nov. 11. The parade events start at noon with an opening ceremony at Bob Hart Square and the parade itself commencing at 1 p.m. For more information or to obtain a parade entry application, contact United Way of Merced County at 209-383-4242 or Merced County Veterans Services Office at 209-385-7588.
Atwater VFW
VFW Post No. 9946 of Atwater invites the public to its Wednesday Hamburger Nights, 5 to 7 p.m. and its Fridays Family Fun night with tacos, burritos, Karaoke, and Bunco and games. Ice cold beer for $2 in the Canteen from 4 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Hall can be rented for events. All proceeds benefit the local Veterans. The hall is located at 1390 Broadway St., Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-7224.
