Around Town (10/08/2018)

Merced College Retired Women
The Merced College Retired Women will meet for their monthly luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 11 11:30 a.m. at LaHacienda 2, 3355 G St., Merced. Join us for the no-host luncheon and visit with retired ladies of the college. No RSVP necessary.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast (always the second Sunday), to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65. The next breakfast is served 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
UC Merced’s Homecoming
UC Merced’s Homecoming 2018 begins Friday, Oct. 19 at the Downtown Campus Center at 655 W. 18th Street from 6-11 p.m. There will be a downtown block party, family movie night and RadioBio’s Valley Bio. The festivities continue on campus Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., including the Community Showcase and campus tours from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., men’s and women’s soccer games at 1 and 3 p.m., an alumni women’s basketball game from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and Bobcat Boardwalk from 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit https://homecoming.ucmerced.edu/ and contact specialevents@ucmerced.edu with any questions.
Vendors Fair
New Hope Church Women's Ministry will be having a Vendors Fair on Oct. 20 at 2150 Cherry St., Merced. Vendors space is $20. Vendor setup 6 to 8 a.m. Opens to the public at 9 a.m. For more information, call 209-658-0831 or 209-489-8610.
Los Banos Band Fundraiser
The Los Banos High School Band Program will host a “Tiger Dog” Drive Thru & Pick Up Fundraiser to benefit the Los Banos Band on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the D.E.S. Hall, 1155 I St., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-826-6033.
Free Smoke Detector
The Los Banos Fire Department and the American Red Cross will be hosting the second annual Free Smoke Detector Install Event in the City of Los Banos on Saturday, Nov. 10. If you are interested in having free smoke detectors installed in your home, contact the Los Banos Fire Department at 209-827-7025.
Polenta and Chicken Dinner
The Italian Catholic Federation of Merced will host a Dine In or Take Out Family Style Polenta and Chicken Dinner to benefit scholarships and various other community and religious programs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Italo American Lodge, 18th and U Streets, Merced. For more information, call Robyn Piro 209-383-4817 or Mabel Willmon 209-769-1761.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
