Around Town (10/09/2018)

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group's next meeting is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 11 at the Hoffmeister Center,1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness, tingling, pain, and/or burning in your feet and/or hands, please join us. For more information call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Volunteer Orientation
Habitat for Humanity of Merced County will hold a volunteer orientation on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 - 11 a.m. at the ReStore, 1230 Broadway Ave in Atwater. Construction volunteers are needed as we start a new home build very soon; ReStore volunteers to help customers are needed as well as helpers to unload donations. For more information, call 209-726-0850.
Elks Lodge Drive-Thru Dinner
The Merced Elks Lodge will have a drive thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 The dinner cost is $10 and includes Sheriff Vern Warnke’s chicken quarters, beans, salad and a roll. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elks Lodge at 1910 M St, from any Past Exalted Ruler or at the door the night of the event. For more information contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night, featuring local artist Carole Kamerer to benefit the Multicultural Art Center, from 6-8pm, Friday, Oct. 19 at the MAC, 645 W. Main Street, Merced. Income benefits the MAC. For reservations, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
Atwater Women’s Club
The Atwater Women’s Club will host an indoor yard sale to benefit their scholarships program and other projects on Saturday, Oct. 20 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at 1201 Grove Ave. For more information, call 209-358-5438.
Merced AARP Meeting
Henry Moreno, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation supervisor from Dignity Health, will be discussing cardiac rehabilitation. Meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. Flu shots will be available as well as snacks. For more information, call Reba at 209-357-8206.
Holiday Boutique
The Soroptimist International of Atwater will host a Holiday Boutique to benefit local scholarships and women focused projects 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Atwater Community Center 760 E Bellevue Road, Atwater. For more information, call 209-614-2524.
