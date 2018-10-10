Around Town (10/10/2018)

Ballot Educational Forum
Faith in the Valley/Merced and the California Central Valley Journey for Justice will host a Ballot Educational Forum to discuss the propositions on the November ballot from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 13 at 519 W. 12th St., Merced . For more information, call 209 631-9696 or 209 230-6371.
Black Oak Casino Bus Trip
P.F.S.A. Couincil Merced No. 20 will host a Casino Fun Bus Trip to Black Oak Casino to benefit the Juanita Pedroso Convention Fund on Saturday, Oct. 13. $35 per person. Bus pick up 8 a.m. at Atwater City Hall Parking Hall. For information and reservations, call 209-769-9031 or 209-358-6175.
Rigatoni Drive-Thru
The Merced Breakfast Lions Club Annual Rigatoni Drive-Thru will be held on Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Italo Club at 1352 W. 18th St., Merced. Dinners can be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. Rigatoni, Salad and a roll are yours for $8. Proceeds benefit local Merced projects and youth activities. Tickets are available at the door.
Merced Sierra Club
The Merced Sierra Club will host presenter John Sweigard the general manager of Merced Irrigation District who will discuss MID’s Proposal for a Reasonable Regional Water Plan.” The public is invited to the presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. Park in the lot on Cypress Ave. and enter there. For more information, call 209-723-4747.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring local artist Carole Kamerer to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8pm, Friday, Oct. 19 at the MAC, 645 W. Main Street, Merced. Income benefits the MAC. For reservations, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
Xmas Indoor Sale
The Estate Sales Committee of the Atwater United Methodist Church will host a gigantic Christmas sale indoors, rain or shine including decorations, trees, lights, animated toys to benefit the AUMC at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at 2550 Linden St., Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-6266.
