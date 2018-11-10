Around Town (10/11/2018)

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
The Atwater and Buhach Colony Theatre Departments will performs The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on Oct. 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. at the Buhach Colony High School Theatre. This classic story written by C.S. Lewis focuses on four children who are transported into the world of Narnia and team up with Aslan and his followers to defeat the Deep Magic which has kept Narnia in an eternal winter. Tickets will be available at the Buhach Colony Theatre box office one half hour before each show for $7 for adults and $5 for children.
Victims Remembrance Walk
The 10th Annual Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk in honor of family and friends who lost the lives of their loved in the Loughborough area community in Merced at noon Saturday, Oct. 13 beginning in the Food Maxx parking lot, 1300 W. Olive Ave., Merced. There will be a prayer and a moment of silence at each site.
2018 Veterans Day Parade
The Merced County Veterans Services, Merced County Human Services, and the United Way of Merced County proudly announce the 2018 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Merced on Sunday, Nov. 11. The parade events start at noon with an opening ceremony at Bob Hart Square and the parade itself commencing at 1 p.m. For more information or to obtain a parade entry application, contact United Way of Merced County at 209-383-4242 or Merced County Veterans Services Office at 209-385-7588.
Fall Crafts Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host a Fall Crafts Fair to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65, IOOF at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the IOOF Lodge, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. in La Grange. For more information, call 209-604-4444.
Menudo Sundays in Merced
Club Mercedes will begin its Menudo Sundays every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at the club, 569 W. Ninth Street, Merced. The cost is $5 for ‘baby bowl,’ $8 for a small bowl and $10 for a large. For more information, call 209-383-9906. Call after 4 p.m.
