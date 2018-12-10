Around Town (10/12/2018)

Sons of Thunder
The Sons of Thunder will host a spaghetti dinner to benefit community outreach from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave. Merced. The cost is $7 per plate. For more information, call Keith at 209-947-5269.
Fall Concert
The Merced College Music Department will host their annual Fall Concert featuring the Merced College Concert Band. The performance is at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 12 at the Merced College Theater, 3600 M Street, Merced. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call the Merced College Theater Ticket Box Office at 209-384-6284.
Beachwood Franklin Committee
Beachwood Franklin Committee For Improvement invites you to its sixth annual Skate For The Youth Fundraiser and Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 2038 Lobo Ave. from noon to 3:00 p.m. There will be games and activities for the children, a mini skateboarding area (bring your skateboard), live music, exhibitors. tri-tip sandwiches and whole tri-tips (pre-sale price $20). For information or tickets please, call or text: 209-205-8717 or email: mrodri1797@att.net.
Odd Fellows breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows host their monthly breakfast (always the second Sunday), to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65. The next breakfast is served 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
Merced High Alumni Lunch
Merced High classmates from 1945 to 1955 are invited to join the class of 1948 sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St. Merced.
UC Merced’s Homecoming
UC Merced’s Homecoming 2018 begins Friday, Oct. 19 at the Downtown Campus Center at 655 W. 18th Street from 6-11 p.m. There will be a downtown block party, family movie night and RadioBio’s Valley Bio. The festivities continue on campus Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., including the Community Showcase and campus tours from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., men’s and women’s soccer games at 1 and 3 p.m., an alumni women’s basketball game from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and Bobcat Boardwalk from 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit https://homecoming.ucmerced.edu/ and contact specialevents@ucmerced.edu with any questions.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments