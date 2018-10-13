Around Town (10/13/2018)

Victims Remembrance Walk
The 10th Annual Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk in honor of family and friends who lost the lives of their loved in the Loughborough area community in Merced at noon Saturday, Oct. 13 beginning in the Food Maxx parking lot, 1300 W. Olive Ave., Merced. There will be a prayer and a moment of silence at each site.
Elks Lodge Drive-Thru Dinner
The Merced Elks Lodge will have a drive thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 The dinner cost is $10 and includes Sheriff Vern Warnke’s chicken quarters, beans, salad and a roll. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elks Lodge at 1910 M St, from any Past Exalted Ruler or at the door the night of the event. For more information contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070.
Polenta and Chicken Dinner
The Italian Catholic Federation of Merced will host a Dine In or Take Out Family Style Polenta and Chicken Dinner to benefit scholarships and various other community and religious programs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Italo American Lodge, 18th and U Streets, Merced. For more information, call Robyn Piro 209-383-4817 or Mabel Willmon 209-769-1761.
Rigatoni Drive-Thru
The Merced Breakfast Lions Club Annual Rigatoni Drive-Thru will be held on Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Italo Club at 1352 W. 18th St., Merced. Dinners can be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. Rigatoni, Salad and a roll are yours for $8. Proceeds benefit local Merced projects and youth activities. Tickets are available at the door.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring local artist Carole Kamerer to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8pm, Friday, Oct. 19 at the MAC, 645 W. Main Street, Merced. Income benefits the MAC. For reservations, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
Atwater VFW
VFW Post No. 9946 of Atwater invites the public to its Wednesday Hamburger Nights, 5 to 7 p.m. and its Fridays Family Fun night with tacos, burritos, Karaoke, and Bunco and games. Ice cold beer for $2 in the Canteen from 4 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Hall can be rented for events. All proceeds benefit the local Veterans. The hall is located at 1390 Broadway St., Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-7224.
