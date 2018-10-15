Around Town (10/15/2018)

UC Merced Homecoming
UC Merced’s Homecoming 2018 begins Friday, Oct. 19 at the Downtown Campus Center at 655 W. 18th Street from 6-11 p.m. There will be a downtown block party, family movie night and RadioBio’s Valley Bio. The festivities continue on campus Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., including the Community Showcase and campus tours from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., men’s and women’s soccer games at 1 and 3 p.m., an alumni women’s basketball game from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and Bobcat Boardwalk from 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit https://homecoming.ucmerced.edu/ and contact specialevents@ucmerced.edu with any questions.
Odd Fellows Car Show
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host the third annual Lafayette No. 65 Car Show to benefit Lafayette Lodge Odd Fellows Camp scholarship fund at 9am to 3pm Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Don Pedro Hacienda, 5182 Fuentes de Flores; La Grange, California 95329. For more information, call 209-916-5086 or 209-573-1723.
Zoo Boo at the Applegate Park
The Merced Zoological Society will be hosting Zoo Boo at the Applegate Park Zoo 6-8:30pm on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26 and 27. This year's trick-or-treating event for children will include ghost stories for kids, a magician, Kiwin's carnival, music by CenCal Events, and entertainment outside the gates. $2 entrance, free for kids under 3. For more information, call Belinda at 209-228-4762.
Senior Social Club of Merced
The Senior Social Club of Merced will host Hardluck Lin, teller of tales, spinner of yarns, and keeper of history. She will entertain us with Tales of the California Gold Rush. Admission is free to the event on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Senior Community Center 755 W 15th St., Merced. Following the presentation, author Linda Clark will conduct a a book signing. Her novel, The Small Window, will be available for purchase at the special event price of $25 cash or check please. For more information, contact Sue Shepherd 209-722-6607.
