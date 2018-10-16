Around Town (10/16/2018)

Polenta and Chicken Dinner
The Italian Catholic Federation of Merced will host a Dine In or Take Out Family Style Polenta and Chicken Dinner to benefit scholarships and various other community and religious programs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Italo American Lodge, 18th and U Streets, Merced. For more information, call Robyn Piro 209-383-4817 or Mabel Willmon 209-769-1761.
UC Merced’s Homecoming
UC Merced’s Homecoming 2018 begins Friday, Oct. 19 at the Downtown Campus Center at 655 W. 18th Street from 6-11 p.m. There will be a downtown block party, family movie night and RadioBio’s Valley Bio. The festivities continue on campus Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., including the Community Showcase and campus tours from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., men’s and women’s soccer games at 1 and 3 p.m., an alumni women’s basketball game from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and Bobcat Boardwalk from 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit https://homecoming.ucmerced.edu/ and contact specialevents@ucmerced.edu with any questions.
Genealogical Society
The Merced County Genealogical Society will host their monthly meeting at 1 pm, Saturday, Oct 20 at the Merced Co. Library, 2100 O St. in the Gracey Room.
Ranch of Horrors
The Snelling Ranch of Horrors is open 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 3 at 15080 N. Snelling Road. The attraction offers a 20-room haunted house, a haunted walk and a paintball field. Oct. 21 and 28 also offer special attractions. The attractions start at $5. For more, go to www.snellingsranchofhorrors.net.
Merced AARP Meeting
Henry Moreno, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation supervisor from Dignity Health, will be discussing cardiac rehabilitation. Meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. Flu shots will be available as well as snacks. For more information, call Reba at 209-357-8206.
Xmas Indoor Sale
The Estate Sales Committee of the Atwater United Methodist Church will host a gigantic Christmas sale indoors, rain or shine including decorations, trees, lights, animated toys to benefit the AUMC at 8am-1pm, Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at 2550 Linden St. Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-6266.
