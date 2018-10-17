Around Town (10/17/2018)

Life Place Church in Merced
Life Place Church in Merced will present the legendary singer/songwriter Ronny Hinson of Nashville on Thursday, Oct. 25 at the church at 2740 N. Highway 59 in Merced. This is a free admission concert (donations will be accepted) and starts at 6:30 p.m. The Roberts of Bakersfield will also be singing on the program. Hinson is the writer of hundreds of gospel songs, most notably “The Lighthouse.”
Hunting & Fishing Collectible Show
The annual Hunting & Fishing Collectible Show is set 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Sportsman’s Club, 1989 Mercey Springs Road, Los Banos. Admission is free but a $10 ‘picker pass’ will get you into the show early at 8 a.m. For more information, call 559-259-5755.
Merced Most Wanted Trick or Treat
The Merced Police Department hosts its second annual Merced Most Wanted Trick or Treat for Unity Celebrations from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31 at the Central Police Station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced. The free family-friendly event features candy, music and prizes. For sponsorship or donation opportunities, call 209-385-6297.
Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club meeting will be Tues, Nov. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Women’s Club at 707 W 22nd St., Merced. The lunch will be a turkey dinner, the cost is $8 per person. For more information, call 209-383-2234.
Xmas Tree Display at Courthouse Museum
It’s time to plan your Christmas tree display at the Courthouse Museum! Help them decorate our historical building while you publicize your organization, school, classroom, or business. Registration forms for Christmas tree are now available at the Museum. This year's Christmas Open House will be on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 1 - 4 pm. For specifics and a registration form, just stop by the museum Wednesday through Sunday from 1 – 4 pm or call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Registration forms will be due back by Nov. 7.
