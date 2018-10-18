Around Town (10/18/2018)

Merced Sierra Club
The Merced Sierra Club will host presenter John Sweigard the general manager of Merced Irrigation District who will discuss MID’s Proposal for a Reasonable Regional Water Plan.” The public is invited to the presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Merced United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway. Park in the lot on Cypress Ave. and enter there. For more information, call 209-723-4747.
Rigatoni Drive-Thru
The Merced Breakfast Lions Club Annual Rigatoni Drive-Thru will be held on Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Italo Club at 1352 W. 18th St., Merced. Dinners can be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. Rigatoni, Salad and a roll are yours for $8. Proceeds benefit local Merced projects and youth activities. Tickets are available at the door.
Atwater Women’s Club
The Atwater Women’s Club will host an indoor yard sale to benefit their scholarships program and other projects on Saturday, Oct. 20 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at 1201 Grove Ave. For more information, call 209-358-5438.
Vendors Fair
New Hope Church Women's Ministry will be having a Vendors Fair on Oct. 20 at 2150 Cherry St., Merced. Vendors space is $20. Vendor setup 6 to 8 a.m. Opens to the public at 9 a.m. For more information, call 209-658-0831 or 209-489-8610.
Los Banos Band Fundraiser
The Los Banos High School Band Program will host a “Tiger Dog” Drive Thru & Pick Up Fundraiser to benefit the Los Banos Band on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the D.E.S. Hall, 1155 I St., Los Banos. For more information, call 209-826-6033.
2018 Veterans Day Parade
The Merced County Veterans Services, Merced County Human Services, and the United Way of Merced County proudly announce the 2018 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Merced on Sunday, Nov. 11. The parade events start at noon with an opening ceremony at Bob Hart Square and the parade itself commencing at 1 p.m. For more information or to obtain a parade entry application, contact United Way of Merced County at 209-383-4242 or Merced County Veterans Services Office at 209-385-7588.
Fall Crafts Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host a Fall Crafts Fair to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65, IOOF at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the IOOF Lodge, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. in La Grange. For more information, call 209-604-4444.
