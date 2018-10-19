Around Town (10/19/2018)

UC Merced Homecoming
UC Merced’s Homecoming 2018 begins Friday, Oct. 19 at the Downtown Campus Center at 655 W. 18th Street from 6-11 p.m. There will be a downtown block party, family movie night and RadioBio’s Valley Bio. The festivities continue on campus Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., including the Community Showcase and campus tours from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., men’s and women’s soccer games at 1 and 3 p.m., an alumni women’s basketball game from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and Bobcat Boardwalk from 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit https://homecoming.ucmerced.edu/ and contact specialevents@ucmerced.edu with any questions.
Odd Fellows Car Show
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host the third annual Lafayette No. 65 Car Show to benefit Lafayette Lodge Odd Fellows Camp scholarship fund at 9am to 3pm Saturday Oct. 20 at the Don Pedro Hacienda, 5182 Fuentes de Flores; La Grange, California 95329. For more information, call 209-916-5086 or 209-573-1723.
Merced Elks Pancake Breakfast
Merced Elks Park is serving up a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit, with coffee and orange juice. Adults $7 and kids $4. All Proceeds benefit Elks Park Children’s Charities and Trust. Elks Park is located at 3600 Wardrobe Ave., Merced. For more information, call Clint at 209-761-6801.
Zoo Boo at the Applegate Park
The Merced Zoological Society will be hosting Zoo Boo at the Applegate Park Zoo 6-8:30pm on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26 and 27. This year's trick-or-treating event for children will include ghost stories for kids, a magician, Kiwin's carnival, music by CenCal Events, and entertainment outside the gates. $2 entrance, free for kids under 3. For more information, call Belinda at 209-228-4762.
Harvest Festival and Potluck
The United Methodist Church will host its annual Harvest Festival and Potluck to benefit our local food bank and surrounding community at noon Sunday, Oct. 28 at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-2264.
Menudo and Pozole
American Legion Post 83 serves Menudo and Pozole on Sunday Oct 28 at Merced’s American Legion Post 83, 939 W Main St., Merced, from 9 a.m. until they run out. $8 for a large or $6 for a small with all the condiments. The Bar is open. Take out available. For more information, call 209-722-0940.
