Around Town (10/27/18)

Fall Festival
Winton First Baptist Church will be hosting a Fall Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 7264 Myrtle Ave. The event offers free food, carnival games, music, jump house and candy. For more information call the church office 209-358-6975.
National drug take back
National drug take back is Saturday at the Livingston Police Department lobby, 1446 C St. in Livingston. Residents can leave unwanted prescription drugs at the event.
Ranch of Horrors
The Snelling Ranch of Horrors is open 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 3 at 15080 N. Snelling Road. The attraction offers a 20-room haunted house, a haunted walk and a paintball field. Oct. 28 also offers special attractions. The attractions start at $5. For more, go to www.snellingsranchofhorrors.net.
Harvest Festival and Potluck
The United Methodist Church will host its annual Harvest Festival and Potluck to benefit our local food bank and surrounding community at noon Sunday at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-2264.
Menudo and Pozole
American Legion Post 83 serves Menudo and Pozole on Sunday at Merceds American Legion Post 83, 939 W Main St., Merced, from 9 a.m. until they run out. $8 for a large or $6 for a small with all the condiments. The Bar is open. Take out available. For more information, call 209-722-0940.
Merced Most Wanted Trick or Treat
The Merced Police Department hosts its second annual Merced Most Wanted Trick or Treat for Unity Celebrations from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Police Station, 611 W. 22nd St., Merced. The free family-friendly event features candy, music and prizes. For sponsorship or donation opportunities, call 209-385-6297.
Funeral presentation
National Funeral Consumers Alliance President Ruth Bennett will present "Because Everyone Dies; True or False?" from 1-2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Livingston United Methodist Church, 11695 Olive Ave. in Livingston. It’s free. More: 209-756-2421.
Scholarships
Merced County Association of Governments is now accepting applications for the 2019 Anna Maria Fuentes Scholarship of $1,000 with the opportunity to renew for three years. For details and to apply, got o http://www.mcagov.org/217/Scholarship or call 209-723-3153 ext. 108.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
