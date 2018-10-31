Around Town (10/31/2018)

Friends of the library
The Friends of the Merced County Library invites members and the public to its next meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1 in the Gracey Room of Merced Library, 2100 O St. For more information, email slflinspach@gmail.com.
Ranch of Horrors
The Snelling Ranch of Horrors is open 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 3 at 15080 N. Snelling Road. The attraction offers a 20-room haunted house, a haunted walk and a paintball field. Oct. 21 and 28 also offer special attractions. The attractions start at $5. For more, go to www.snellingsranchofhorrors.net.
Xmas Indoor Sale
The Estate Sales Committee of the Atwater United Methodist Church will host a gigantic Christmas sale indoors, rain or shine including decorations, trees, lights, animated toys to benefit the AUMC at 8am-1pm, Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at 2550 Linden St. Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-6266.
Holiday Boutique
The Soroptimist International of Atwater will host a Holiday Boutique to benefit local scholarships and women focused projects 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Atwater Community Center 760 E Bellevue Road, Atwater. For more information, call 209-614-2524.
Funeral presentation
National Funeral Consumers Alliance President Ruth Bennett will present "Because Everyone Dies; True or False?" from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at Livingston United Methodist Church, 11695 Olive Ave. in Livingston. It’s free. More: 209-756-2421.
Class and networking
The Small City Big Dreams Tour will host an entrepreneurship masterclass and networking event 1-3 p.m. Nov. 3 at Vault Works, 1666 N St., to benefit local Merced residents interested in starting their own business. For more information, call Kiera Renee at 310-806-5993. To purchase tickets head to www.stylerspanel.com/events.
Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club meeting will be Tues, Nov. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Women’s Club at 707 W 22nd St., Merced. The lunch will be a turkey dinner, the cost is $8 per person. For more information, call 209-383-2234.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments