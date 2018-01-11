Around Town (11/01/2018)

Xmas Tree Display at Courthouse Museum
It’s time to plan your Christmas tree display at the Courthouse Museum! Help them decorate our historical building while you publicize your organization, school, classroom, or business. Registration forms for Christmas tree are now available at the Museum. This year's Christmas Open House will be on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 1 - 4 pm. For specifics and a registration form, just stop by the museum Wednesday through Sunday from 1 – 4 pm or call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Registration forms will be due back by Nov. 7.
Free Smoke Detector
The Los Banos Fire Department and the American Red Cross will be hosting the second annual Free Smoke Detector Install Event in the City of Los Banos on Saturday, Nov. 10. If you are interested in having free smoke detectors installed in your home, contact the Los Banos Fire Department at 209-827-7025.
2018 Veterans Day Parade
The Merced County Veterans Services, Merced County Human Services, and the United Way of Merced County proudly announce the 2018 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Merced on Sunday, Nov. 11. The parade events start at noon with an opening ceremony at Bob Hart Square and the parade itself commencing at 1 p.m. For more information or to obtain a parade entry application, contact United Way of Merced County at 209-383-4242 or Merced County Veterans Services Office at 209-385-7588.
Menudo Sundays in Merced
Club Mercedes will begin its Menudo Sundays every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at the club, 569 W. Ninth Street, Merced. The cost is $5 for ‘baby bowl,’ $8 for a small bowl and $10 for a large. For more information, call 209-383-9906. Call after 4 p.m.
Atwater VFW
VFW Post No. 9946 of Atwater invites the public to its Wednesday Hamburger Nights, 5 to 7 p.m. and its Fridays Family Fun night with tacos, burritos, Karaoke, and Bunco and games. Ice cold beer for $2 in the Canteen from 4 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Hall can be rented for events. All proceeds benefit the local Veterans. The hall is located at 1390 Broadway St., Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-7224.
