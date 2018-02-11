Around Town (11/02/2018)

Senior Social Club of Merced
The Senior Social Club of Merced will host Hardluck Lin, teller of tales, spinner of yarns, and keeper of history. She will entertain us with Tales of the California Gold Rush. Admission is free to the event on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Senior Community Center 755 W 15th St., Merced. Following the presentation, author Linda Clark will conduct a a book signing. Her novel, The Small Window, will be available for purchase at the special event price of $25 cash or check please. For more information, contact Sue Shepherd 209-722-6607.
Xmas Indoor Sale
The Estate Sales Committee of the Atwater United Methodist Church will host a gigantic Christmas sale indoors, rain or shine including decorations, trees, lights, animated toys to benefit the AUMC at 8am-1pm, Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at 2550 Linden St. Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-6266.
Church estate sale
Holiday Boutique
The Soroptimist International of Atwater will host a Holiday Boutique to benefit local scholarships and women focused projects 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Atwater Community Center 760 E Bellevue Road, Atwater. For more information, call 209-614-2524.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group's next meeting is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 8 at the Hoffmeister Center,1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness, tingling, pain, and/or burning in your feet and/or hands, please join us. For more information call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Free educational seminar
Steve Teranishi, Certified Financial Planner and Financial Advisor, will host a free educational seminar to benefit those who want to plan for an unexpected medical or extended care event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 at The Branding Iron, 640 West 16th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-383-6577.
Nativity and music
Hundreds of Nativity scenes from all over the world will be on display as well as a concert 5-9 p.m. Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at the Church if Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1080 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced. For more, call 209-722-4714.
