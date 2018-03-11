Around Town (11/03/2018)

Holiday Boutique
The Soroptimist International of Atwater will host a Holiday Boutique to benefit local scholarships and women focused projects 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Atwater Community Center 760 E Bellevue Road, Atwater. For more information, call 209-614-2524.
Xmas Indoor Sale
The Estate Sales Committee of the Atwater United Methodist Church will host a gigantic Christmas sale indoors, rain or shine including decorations, trees, lights, animated toys to benefit the AUMC at 8am-1pm, Saturday, Nov. 3 at 2550 Linden St. Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-6266.
Church estate sale
The Estate Sale Committee of the Atwater United Methodist Church will have indoor Christmas and Easter decorations, lights, stuffed toys, trees and wreaths sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov.3 at the church, 2550 Linden St. in Atwater. For more information call 209-358-6266.
Funeral presentation
National Funeral Consumers Alliance President Ruth Bennett will present "Because Everyone Dies; True or False?" from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 at Livingston United Methodist Church, 11695 Olive Ave. in Livingston. It’s free. More: 209-756-2421.
Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Women’s Club at 707 W 22nd St., Merced. The lunch will be a turkey dinner, the cost is $8 per person. For more information, call 209-383-2234.
Veterans' Day Celebration
The Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9946, the Auxiliary and the City of Atwater will sponsor a Veterans' Day Celebration at Veterans Park in Atwater, from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11. A ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. This event will feature presentations from State and Local dignitaries, honoring our Veterans and their families. There will be free refreshments and entertainment. This event is open to the public. For more information, call 209-357-6370.
Italian Lodge lunch
On the first Tuesday of each month, the Italian American Lodge serves lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at the lodge, 1351 W. 18th St. Menu consists of chicken or roast beef, pasta, salad and bread. Cost $8. Take outs are available. More, call 209-723-8541.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments