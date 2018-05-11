Around Town (11/05/2018)

Xmas Tree Display at Courthouse Museum
It’s time to plan your Christmas tree display at the Courthouse Museum! Help them decorate our historical building while you publicize your organization, school, classroom, or business. Registration forms for Christmas tree are now available at the Museum. This year's Christmas Open House will be on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 1 - 4 pm. For specifics and a registration form, just stop by the museum Wednesday through Sunday from 1 – 4 pm or call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Registration forms will be due back by Nov. 7.
Free Smoke Detector
The Los Banos Fire Department and the American Red Cross will be hosting the second annual Free Smoke Detector Install Event in the City of Los Banos on Saturday, Nov. 10. If you are interested in having free smoke detectors installed in your home, contact the Los Banos Fire Department at 209-827-7025.
2018 Veterans Day Parade
The Merced County Veterans Services, Merced County Human Services, and the United Way of Merced County proudly announce the 2018 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Merced on Sunday, Nov. 11. The parade events start at noon with an opening ceremony at Bob Hart Square and the parade itself commencing at 1 p.m. For more information or to obtain a parade entry application, contact United Way of Merced County at 209-383-4242 or Merced County Veterans Services Office at 209-385-7588.
Merced High Alumni Lunch
Merced High classmates from 1945 to 1955 are invited to join the class of 1948 sponsors at their monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Elks Lodge, 1910 M St. Merced.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring local artist Tonia Hemme to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8pm, Friday, Nov. 16 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Income benefits the MAC. For reservations, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
5k Turkey Trot Los Banos
The Los Banos High School Sports Boosters will be hosting a 5k Turkey Trot to benefit our boys and girls cross country teams on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 830am at Loftin Stadium. Cost of the event is $30 in advance or $40 on day of race, includes long sleeve T-shirt and pumpkin pie at finish. For more information visit www.lbtigernation.com and click on boosters tab for signup sheet or call Joe Barcellos at 209-769-1874.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments