Around Town (11/06/2018)

Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club meeting will be Tues, Nov. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Women’s Club at 707 W 22nd St., Merced. The lunch will be a turkey dinner, the cost is $8 per person. For more information, call 209-383-2234.
Xmas Tree Display at Courthouse Museum
It’s time to plan your Christmas tree display at the Courthouse Museum! Help them decorate our historical building while you publicize your organization, school, classroom, or business. Registration forms for Christmas tree are now available at the Museum. This year's Christmas Open House will be on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 1 - 4 pm. For specifics and a registration form, just stop by the museum Wednesday through Sunday from 1 – 4 pm or call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Registration forms will be due back by Nov. 7.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group's next meeting is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 8 at the Hoffmeister Center,1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness, tingling, pain, and/or burning in your feet and/or hands, please join us. For more information call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Merced College Retired Women
The Merced College Retired Women will meet for their monthly luncheon on Thursday, Nov 8 11:30 a.m. at LaHacienda 2, 3355 G Street, Merced. No RSVP necessary.
Veterans' Day Celebration
The Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9946, the Auxiliary and the City of Atwater will sponsor a Veterans' Day Celebration at Veterans Park in Atwater, from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11. A ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. This event will feature presentations from State and Local dignitaries, honoring our Veterans and their families. There will be free refreshments and entertainment. This event is open to the public. For more information, call 209-357-6370.
Christmas at the Barn
Christmas at the Barn will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5545 Mulberry Ave, Atwater. Tickets are $25. There will be dinner, dancing, no host bar, raffles, and a dessert auction. Contact Sister Davida at 209-769-3517 for more information.
