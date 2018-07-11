Around Town (11/07/2018)

Xmas Tree Display at Courthouse Museum
It’s time to plan your Christmas tree display at the Courthouse Museum! Help them decorate our historical building while you publicize your organization, school, classroom, or business. Registration forms for Christmas tree are now available at the Museum. This year's Christmas Open House will be on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 1 - 4 pm. For specifics and a registration form, just stop by the museum Wednesday through Sunday from 1 – 4 pm or call the museum office at 209-723-2401. Registration forms will be due back by Nov. 7.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group's next meeting is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 8 at the Hoffmeister Center,1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness, tingling, pain, and/or burning in your feet and/or hands, please join us. For more information call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Free educational seminar
Steve Teranishi, Certified Financial Planner and Financial Advisor, will host a free educational seminar to benefit those who want to plan for an unexpected medical or extended care event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 at The Branding Iron, 640 West 16th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-383-6577.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring local artist Tonia Hemme to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8pm, Friday, Nov. 16 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Income benefits the MAC. For reservations, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
Fall Festival Italian Dinner
The Los Banos United Methodist Church will present its annual Fall Festival Italian Dinner and Silent Auction, to aid in the church’s worldwide works and missions. The dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 1031 Iowa Ave., Los Banos. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. For additional information, please call Gregg Rice at 209-761-2737.
Fall Crafts Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host a Fall Crafts Fair to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65, IOOF at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the IOOF Lodge, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. in La Grange. For more information, call 209-604-4444.
