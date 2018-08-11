Around Town (11/08/2018)

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group's next meeting is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 8 at the Hoffmeister Center,1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness, tingling, pain, and/or burning in your feet and/or hands, please join us. For more information call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Merced College Retired Women
The Merced College Retired Women will meet for their monthly luncheon on Thursday, Nov 8 11:30 a.m. at LaHacienda 2, 3355 G Street, Merced. No RSVP necessary.
Free educational seminar
Steve Teranishi, Certified Financial Planner and Financial Advisor, will host a free educational seminar to benefit those who want to plan for an unexpected medical or extended care event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 at The Branding Iron, 640 West 16th St., Merced. For more information, call 209-383-6577.
Merced MS self-help
The Merced MS self-help group will meet on Saturday, November 10th from 11am-1pm at the First Baptist church at 500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced. All individuals with MS and those that support them are welcomed to attend this educational and informative meeting. For more information, call Susan at 209-631-7279.
2018 Veterans Day Parade
The Merced County Veterans Services, Merced County Human Services, and the United Way of Merced County proudly announce the 2018 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Merced on Sunday, Nov. 11. The parade events start at noon with an opening ceremony at Bob Hart Square and the parade itself commencing at 1 p.m. For more information or to obtain a parade entry application, contact United Way of Merced County at 209-383-4242 or Merced County Veterans Services Office at 209-385-7588.
Veterans' Day Celebration
The Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9946, the Auxiliary and the City of Atwater will sponsor a Veterans' Day Celebration at Veterans Park in Atwater, from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11. A ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. This event will feature presentations from State and Local dignitaries, honoring our Veterans and their families. There will be free refreshments and entertainment. This event is open to the public. For more information, call 209-357-6370.
