Around Town (11/09/2018)

Free Smoke Detector
The Los Banos Fire Department and the American Red Cross will be hosting the second annual Free Smoke Detector Install Event in the City of Los Banos on Saturday, Nov. 10. If you are interested in having free smoke detectors installed in your home, contact the Los Banos Fire Department at 209-827-7025.
2018 Veterans Day Parade
The Merced County Veterans Services, Merced County Human Services, and the United Way of Merced County proudly announce the 2018 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Merced on Sunday, Nov. 11. The parade events start at noon with an opening ceremony at Bob Hart Square and the parade itself commencing at 1 p.m. For more information or to obtain a parade entry application, contact United Way of Merced County at 209-383-4242 or Merced County Veterans Services Office at 209-385-7588.
Merced city offices closed Monday
City of Merced offices are closed Monday in observation of the Veterans Day holiday. To honor the men and women who have served our country there will be a Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Merced Sunday at 1 p.m. on Main Street. At 4 p.m. Sunday there is the Field of Honor Opening Ceremony at the Merced College Theater. Refuse collection in the City will be delayed one day the entire week due to the holiday.
Marine Corps Birthday Celebration
American Legion Post 83 and Col. Ed Benes (retired) well be hosting on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. the 243rd Birthday party for the Marine Corps. It will be held in the post lounge 939 W Main St., Merced. If you still fit into your uniform please wear it. All are welcome. Side dishes would be welcomed also. For more information, call 209-722-0940.
Thanksgiving Sunday Dinner Potluck
The United Methodist Church will host our annual Thanksgiving Sunday Dinner Potluck to benefit our congregation and surrounding community at noon on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-2264.
Christmas Parade
Community Christmas is the theme for Atwater's annual Christmas Parade on at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 in downtown Atwater. Parade entry open to organizations/individuals. Cost $45. Entry forms available online: www.atwaterchamberofcommerce.com. For more information, call 209-761-8757.
Sock & Glove Drive
AAA Merced will host a sock and glove drive to benefit our local communities. You can drop off new socks and gloves from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 at the AAA office at 3065 M St. For more information, call Linda at 209-726-7463.
