Around Town (11/10/2018)

Marine Corps Birthday Celebration
American Legion Post 83 and Col. Ed Benes (retired) well be hosting on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. the 243rd Birthday party for the Marine Corps. It will be held in the post lounge 939 W Main St., Merced. If you still fit into your uniform please wear it. All are welcome. Side dishes would be welcomed also. For more information, call 209-722-0940.
Merced MS self-help
The Merced MS self-help group will meet on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 11am-1pm at the First Baptist church at 500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced. All individuals with MS and those that support them are welcomed to attend this educational and informative meeting. For more information, call Susan at 209-631-7279.
Free Smoke Detector
The Los Banos Fire Department and the American Red Cross will be hosting the second annual Free Smoke Detector Install Event in the City of Los Banos on Saturday, Nov. 10. If you are interested in having free smoke detectors installed in your home, contact the Los Banos Fire Department at 209-827-7025.
Merced city offices closed Monday
City of Merced offices are closed Monday in observation of the Veterans Day holiday. To honor the men and women who have served our country there will be a Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Merced Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. on Main Street. At 4 p.m. Sunday there is the Field of Honor Opening Ceremony at the Merced College Theater. Refuse collection in the City will be delayed one day the entire week due to the holiday.
Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring local artist Tonia Hemme to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8pm, Friday, Nov. 16 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Income benefits the MAC. For reservations, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
Nativity and music
Hundreds of Nativity scenes from all over the world will be on display as well as a concert 5-9 p.m. Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at the Church if Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1080 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced. For more, call 209-722-4714.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments