Around Town (11/12/2018)

Elks Lodge Drive-Thru Dinner
The Merced Elks Lodge will have a drive thru dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 The dinner cost is $10 and includes Sheriff Vern Warnke’s chicken quarters, beans, salad and a roll. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elks Lodge at 1910 M St, from any Past Exalted Ruler or at the door the night of the event. For more information contact the lodge at 209-723-1240 or Dave Wells at 209-756-3070.
Genealogical Society
The Merced County Genealogical Society will host their meeting Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Merced Co. Library Gracey Room, 2100 O St. Merced and are pleased to present two Family Tree DNA speakers.
Republican Women Federated
The Merced County Republican Women Federated will meet on Monday, Nov. 19 at the Branding Iron, 640 W. 16th St., Merced. Those attending the meeting are asked to bring nonperishable or canned food for the Salvation Army Thanksgiving Drive. The Children Literacy Project chair will be accepting used children books which are donated to different organizations. The Lending Library will have relevant, interesting books for members to check out for a month. There will be a silent auction for the White House Historical Foundations 2018 Christmas ornament of the White House. Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Reservations are required for the $19 luncheon by Thursday, Nov. 15 by calling 209-358-4391. Reservations made are reservations paid per our arrangements with the restaurant. Bunco will be played after the luncheon for a fund raiser and to get acquainted with members we may not know.
Holiday Bake Sale
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is having its sixth annual Holiday Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, 2852 G St., Merced. Baked items perfect for your family, friends, neighbors, teachers and coworkers will be available as well as gift baskets. All proceeds go to benefit Merced County animals. For more information call 209-635-1518.
Merced Xmas Home Tour
You can take pleasure in the warm spirit of Christmas and gather some decorating ideas as you visit four beautifully decorated homes on display during Merced’s 26th annual Christmas tour of homes hosted by New Beginnings For Merced County Animals. The event takes place Sunday, Dec 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gift baskets, valuable raffle prizes and gift cards at each home for finding the hidden pickle will be available. Tour tickets cost $15 and can be obtained in Merced at Christina’s Fine clothing, Santa Fe Pet Hospital and Valley Animal Hospital and in Atwater at Expressions of Love Floral. All proceeds benefit Merced County Animals. For more information call 209-769-8953.
