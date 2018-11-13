Around Town (11/13/2018)

Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring local artist Tonia Hemme to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8pm, Friday, Nov. 16 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Income benefits the MAC. For reservations, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
Fall Festival Italian Dinner
The Los Banos United Methodist Church will present its annual Fall Festival Italian Dinner and Silent Auction, to aid in the church’s worldwide works and missions. The dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 1031 Iowa Ave., Los Banos. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. For additional information, please call Gregg Rice at 209-761-2737.
Fall Crafts Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host a Fall Crafts Fair to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65, IOOF at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the IOOF Lodge, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. in La Grange. For more information, call 209-604-4444.
Thanksgiving Sunday Dinner Potluck
The United Methodist Church will host our annual Thanksgiving Sunday Dinner Potluck to benefit our congregation and surrounding community at noon on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-2264.
5k Turkey Trot Los Banos
The Los Banos High School Sports Boosters will be hosting a 5k Turkey Trot to benefit our boys and girls cross country teams on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 830am at Loftin Stadium. Cost of the event is $30 in advance or $40 on day of race, includes long sleeve T-shirt and pumpkin pie at finish. For more information visit www.lbtigernation.com and click on boosters tab for signup sheet or call Joe Barcellos at 209-769-1874.
Christmas at the Barn
Christmas at the Barn will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5545 Mulberry Ave, Atwater. Tickets are $25. There will be dinner, dancing, no host bar, raffles, and a dessert auction. Contact Sister Davida at 209-769-3517 for more information.
Atwater VFW
VFW Post No. 9946 of Atwater invites the public to its Wednesday Hamburger Nights, 5 to 7 p.m. and its Fridays Family Fun night with tacos, burritos, Karaoke, and Bunco and games. Ice cold beer for $2 in the Canteen from 4 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Hall can be rented for events. All proceeds benefit the local Veterans. The hall is located at 1390 Broadway St., Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-7224.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments