Around Town (11/16/2018)

Art and Spirits Fun Night
Arbor Gallery will host Art and Spirits Fun Night featuring local artist Tonia Hemme to benefit the Multicultural Art Center from 6-8pm, Friday, Nov. 16 at the MAC, 645 W. Main St., Merced. Income benefits the MAC. For reservations, call Bo at 209-388-1090.
Thanksgiving Sunday Dinner Potluck
The United Methodist Church will host our annual Thanksgiving Sunday Dinner Potluck to benefit our congregation and surrounding community at noon on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 11695 Olive Ave., Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-2264.
5k Turkey Trot Los Banos
The Los Banos High School Sports Boosters will be hosting a 5k Turkey Trot to benefit our boys and girls cross country teams on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 830am at Loftin Stadium. Cost of the event is $30 in advance or $40 on day of race, includes long sleeve T-shirt and pumpkin pie at finish. For more information visit www.lbtigernation.com and click on boosters tab for signup sheet or call Joe Barcellos at 209-769-1874.
Free Throw Contest
The Merced Elks Lodge invites boys and girls ages 8-13 to a free free-throw contest at the El Capitan High School gym on Saturday, Dec. 8. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. The contest starts 9 a.m. Division based on age on April 1, 2019, must bring birth certificate. Winners in each of the six divisions will get a trophy and advance to the District Hoop Shoot. For more information follow on Twitter @MercedHoopShoot or email MercedElksHoopShoot@gmail.com.
Christmas at the Barn
Christmas at the Barn will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5545 Mulberry Ave, Atwater. Tickets are $25. There will be dinner, dancing, no host bar, raffles, and a dessert auction. Contact Sister Davida at 209-769-3517 for more information.
Los Banjos
The Los Banos Arts Council present the Los Banjos concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St. Tickets are $25. For more, call 209-826-6132.
Shakespearefest
Titus Andronicus, a revenge tragedy from William Shakespeare, opens at the Merced College stage on Jan. 18 and runs through Jan 27. For more on Merced Shakespearefest, go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
