Around Town (11/17/2018)

Fall Crafts Fair
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host a Fall Crafts Fair to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65, IOOF at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the IOOF Lodge, 30018 Yosemite Blvd. in La Grange. For more information, call 209-604-4444.
Fall Festival Italian Dinner
The Los Banos United Methodist Church will present its annual Fall Festival Italian Dinner and Silent Auction, to aid in the church’s worldwide works and missions. The dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 1031 Iowa Ave., Los Banos. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. For additional information, please call Gregg Rice at 209-761-2737.
Merced Senior Center
The Fremont School Honor Choir will be entertaining our group at our meeting on Nov 28 at 10 a.m. at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. Members will be voting for 2019 Officers. Assorted pies will be served. Information: 209-357-8206.
Nativity and music
Hundreds of Nativity scenes from all over the world will be on display as well as a concert 5-9 p.m. Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at the Church if Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1080 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced. For more, call 209-722-4714.
Christmas Open House
On Sunday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m., the public is invited to experience our 34th annual Christmas Open House at the Courthouse Museum. We have “decked the halls” and filled the rooms of our historic building with over 73 Christmas trees. At the open house, we will serve treats and traditional Courthouse eggnog. Live entertainment will be performed by the following groups starting at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public and the Courthouse Museum is located at 21st and N Streets, Merced. The Christmas tree exhibit will run through Dec. 30. Teachers are reminded that the museum will be open Monday through Friday mornings throughout December for walk-through tours. This is a wonderful way to introduce your class to the museum. Call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Christmas Parade
Community Christmas is the theme for Atwater's annual Christmas Parade on at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 in downtown Atwater. Parade entry open to organizations/individuals. Cost $45. Entry forms available online: www.atwaterchamberofcommerce.com. For more information, call 209-761-8757.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments