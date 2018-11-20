Around Town (11/20/2018)

Menudo and Pozole
Merced’s American Legion Post 83 at 939 W. Main St., Merced, is is serving Menudo and Pozole. $8 Lg. $6 Sm. on Nov 25 starting 9 a.m. to noon. Bar is open. Information: 209-722-0940.
Christmas Parade
Community Christmas is the theme for Atwater's annual Christmas Parade on at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 in downtown Atwater. Parade entry open to organizations/individuals. Cost $45. Entry forms available online: www.atwaterchamberofcommerce.com. For more information, call 209-761-8757.
5k Turkey Trot Los Banos
The Los Banos High School Sports Boosters will be hosting a 5k Turkey Trot to benefit our boys and girls cross country teams on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 830am at Loftin Stadium. Cost of the event is $30 in advance or $40 on day of race, includes long sleeve T-shirt and pumpkin pie at finish. For more information visit www.lbtigernation.com and click on boosters tab for signup sheet or call Joe Barcellos at 209-769-1874.
Merced Senior Center
The Fremont School Honor Choir will be entertaining our group at our meeting on Nov 28 at 10 a.m. at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. Members will be voting for 2019 Officers. Assorted pies will be served. Information: 209-357-8206.
Christmas Open House
On Sunday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m., the public is invited to experience our 34th annual Christmas Open House at the Courthouse Museum. We have “decked the halls” and filled the rooms of our historic building with over 73 Christmas trees. At the open house, we will serve treats and traditional Courthouse eggnog. Live entertainment will be performed by the following groups starting at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public and the Courthouse Museum is located at 21st and N Streets, Merced. The Christmas tree exhibit will run through Dec. 30. Teachers are reminded that the museum will be open Monday through Friday mornings throughout December for walk-through tours. This is a wonderful way to introduce your class to the museum. Call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Christmas at the Barn
Christmas at the Barn will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5545 Mulberry Ave, Atwater. Tickets are $25. There will be dinner, dancing, no host bar, raffles, and a dessert auction. Contact Sister Davida at 209-769-3517 for more information.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments