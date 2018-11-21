Around Town (11/21/2018)

Black and White Ball
The Ebony Socialites will host the 47th annual Black and White Ball to benefit scholarship awards, from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Atwater Community Center, 760 Bellevue Road, Atwater. Donation of $55 per person. White attire required. Live music, food and no-host bar. Information: 209-358-9507.
Nativity and music
Hundreds of Nativity scenes from all over the world will be on display as well as a concert 5-9 p.m. Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at the Church if Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1080 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced. For more, call 209-722-4714.
Holiday Bake Sale
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is having its sixth annual Holiday Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, 2852 G St., Merced. Baked items perfect for your family, friends, neighbors, teachers and coworkers will be available as well as gift baskets. All proceeds go to benefit Merced County animals. For more information call 209-635-1518.
Menudo Sundays in Merced
Club Mercedes will begin its Menudo Sundays every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at the club, 569 W. Ninth Street, Merced. The cost is $5 for ‘baby bowl,’ $8 for a small bowl and $10 for a large. For more information, call 209-383-9906. Call after 4 p.m.
Atwater VFW
VFW Post No. 9946 of Atwater invites the public to its Wednesday Hamburger Nights, 5 to 7 p.m. and its Fridays Family Fun night with tacos, burritos, Karaoke, and Bunco and games. Ice cold beer for $2 in the Canteen from 4 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Hall can be rented for events. All proceeds benefit the local Veterans. The hall is located at 1390 Broadway St., Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-7224.
Sock & Glove Drive
AAA Merced will host a sock and glove drive to benefit our local communities. You can drop off new socks and gloves from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 at the AAA office at 3065 M St. For more information, call Linda at 209-726-7463.
Los Banjos
The Los Banos Arts Council present the Los Banjos concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St. Tickets are $25. For more, call 209-826-6132.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
