Around Town (11/22/2018)

Christmas Open House
On Sunday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m., the public is invited to experience our 34th annual Christmas Open House at the Courthouse Museum. We have “decked the halls” and filled the rooms of our historic building with over 73 Christmas trees. At the open house, we will serve treats and traditional Courthouse eggnog. Live entertainment will be performed by the following groups starting at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public and the Courthouse Museum is located at 21st and N Streets, Merced. The Christmas tree exhibit will run through Dec. 30. Teachers are reminded that the museum will be open Monday through Friday mornings throughout December for walk-through tours. This is a wonderful way to introduce your class to the museum. Call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Christmas Parade
Community Christmas is the theme for Atwater's annual Christmas Parade on at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 in downtown Atwater. Parade entry open to organizations/individuals. Cost $45. Entry forms available online: www.atwaterchamberofcommerce.com. For more information, call 209-761-8757.
Livingston Christmas event
The Livingston Recreation Department will host a parade, gift fair and court of trees on Friday, Dec. 7 on Main Street in Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-8830.
Christmas Bazaar
The Merced United Methodist Women will hold their 88th annual Christmas bazaar on Sat. Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 899 Yosemite Parkway. It will feature a jam/jelly room, boutique, bake shop, candy room, attic treasures, Christmas décor, Hmong egg rolls, cheese balls, Mattie’s Tea room, silent auction and much more. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. For more information or to reserve a luncheon ticket, call Joyce at 209-617-8119.
Free Throw Contest
The Merced Elks Lodge invites boys and girls ages 8-13 to a free free-throw contest at the El Capitan High School gym on Saturday, Dec. 8. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. The contest starts 9 a.m. Division based on age on April 1, 2019, must bring birth certificate. Winners in each of the six divisions will get a trophy and advance to the District Hoop Shoot. For more information follow on Twitter @MercedHoopShoot or email MercedElksHoopShoot@gmail.com.
