Around Town (11/23/2018)

Merced Senior Center
The Fremont School Honor Choir will be entertaining our group at our meeting on Nov 28 at 10 a.m. at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. Members will be voting for 2019 Officers. Assorted pies will be served. Information: 209-357-8206.
Holiday Bake Sale
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is having its sixth annual Holiday Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, 2852 G St., Merced. Baked items perfect for your family, friends, neighbors, teachers and coworkers will be available as well as gift baskets. All proceeds go to benefit Merced County animals. For more information call 209-635-1518.
Christmas at the Barn
Christmas at the Barn will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5545 Mulberry Ave, Atwater. Tickets are $25. There will be dinner, dancing, no host bar, raffles, and a dessert auction. Contact Sister Davida at 209-769-3517 for more information.
Merced Xmas Home Tour
You can take pleasure in the warm spirit of Christmas and gather some decorating ideas as you visit four beautifully decorated homes on display during Merced’s 26th annual Christmas tour of homes hosted by New Beginnings For Merced County Animals. The event takes place Sunday, Dec 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gift baskets, valuable raffle prizes and gift cards at each home for finding the hidden pickle will be available. Tour tickets cost $15 and can be obtained in Merced at Christina’s Fine clothing, Santa Fe Pet Hospital and Valley Animal Hospital and in Atwater at Expressions of Love Floral. All proceeds benefit Merced County Animals. For more information call 209-769-8953.
Shakespearefest
Titus Andronicus, a revenge tragedy from William Shakespeare, opens at the Merced College stage on Jan. 18 and runs through Jan 27. For more on Merced Shakespearefest, go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
Sock & Glove Drive
AAA Merced will host a sock and glove drive to benefit our local communities. You can drop off new socks and gloves from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 at the AAA office at 3065 M St. For more information, call Linda at 209-726-7463.
