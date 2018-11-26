Around Town (11/26/2018)

Christmas Open House
On Sunday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m., the public is invited to experience our 34th annual Christmas Open House at the Courthouse Museum. We have “decked the halls” and filled the rooms of our historic building with over 73 Christmas trees. At the open house, we will serve treats and traditional Courthouse eggnog. Live entertainment will be performed by the following groups starting at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public and the Courthouse Museum is located at 21st and N Streets, Merced. The Christmas tree exhibit will run through Dec. 30. Teachers are reminded that the museum will be open Monday through Friday mornings throughout December for walk-through tours. This is a wonderful way to introduce your class to the museum. Call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club meeting will be Tuesday, Dec 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Women’s Club at 707 W 22nd St., Merced. The meal will be a ham dinner. The cost is $10 per person. The meal is a fundraiser for various local charities. The program will be Maxwell Norton and the Evening Edition performing light jazz. Information: 209-383-5459.
Holiday Craft Fair
Pacifica Merced will host Pacifica's Holiday Craft Fair to collect holiday gifts for children in need on Dec. 8 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. This is a family friendly event. Want to be a vendor? Call Emily - 209-628-9217.
Holiday Bake Sale
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is having its sixth annual Holiday Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, 2852 G St., Merced. Baked items perfect for your family, friends, neighbors, teachers and coworkers will be available as well as gift baskets. All proceeds go to benefit Merced County animals. For more information call 209-635-1518.
Retired Women of Merced College
The Christmas Luncheon for Retired Women of Merced College will be held Thursday, Dec. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at DiCicco's, Merced. RSVP Jackie at 209-358-5376.
Los Banjos
The Los Banos Arts Council present the Los Banjos concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St. Tickets are $25. For more, call 209-826-6132.
