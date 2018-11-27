Around Town (11/27/2018)

Nativity and music
Hundreds of Nativity scenes from all over the world will be on display as well as a concert 5-9 p.m. Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at the Church if Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1080 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced. For more, call 209-722-4714.
Christmas Parade
Community Christmas is the theme for Atwater's annual Christmas Parade on at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 in downtown Atwater. Parade entry open to organizations/individuals. Cost $45. Entry forms available online: www.atwaterchamberofcommerce.com. For more information, call 209-761-8757.
Christmas at the Barn
Christmas at the Barn will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5545 Mulberry Ave, Atwater. Tickets are $25. There will be dinner, dancing, no host bar, raffles, and a dessert auction. Contact Sister Davida at 209-769-3517 for more information.
Merced Xmas Home Tour
You can take pleasure in the warm spirit of Christmas and gather some decorating ideas as you visit four beautifully decorated homes on display during Merced’s 26th annual Christmas tour of homes hosted by New Beginnings For Merced County Animals. The event takes place Sunday, Dec 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gift baskets, valuable raffle prizes and gift cards at each home for finding the hidden pickle will be available. Tour tickets cost $15 and can be obtained in Merced at Christina’s Fine clothing, Santa Fe Pet Hospital and Valley Animal Hospital and in Atwater at Expressions of Love Floral. All proceeds benefit Merced County Animals. For more information call 209-769-8953.
Menudo Sundays in Merced
Club Mercedes will begin its Menudo Sundays every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at the club, 569 W. Ninth Street, Merced. The cost is $5 for ‘baby bowl,’ $8 for a small bowl and $10 for a large. For more information, call 209-383-9906. Call after 4 p.m.
Atwater VFW
VFW Post No. 9946 of Atwater invites the public to its Wednesday Hamburger Nights, 5 to 7 p.m. and its Fridays Family Fun night with tacos, burritos, Karaoke, and Bunco and games. Ice cold beer for $2 in the Canteen from 4 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Hall can be rented for events. All proceeds benefit the local Veterans. The hall is located at 1390 Broadway St., Atwater. For more information, call 209-358-7224.
