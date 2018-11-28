Around Town (11/28/2018)

Merced Senior Center
The Fremont School Honor Choir will be entertaining our group at our meeting on Nov 28 at 10 a.m. at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. Members will be voting for 2019 Officers. Assorted pies will be served. Information: 209-357-8206.
Christmas Open House
On Sunday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m., the public is invited to experience our 34th annual Christmas Open House at the Courthouse Museum. We have “decked the halls” and filled the rooms of our historic building with over 73 Christmas trees. At the open house, we will serve treats and traditional Courthouse eggnog. Live entertainment will be performed by the following groups starting at 1 p.m. The event is free to the public and the Courthouse Museum is located at 21st and N Streets, Merced. The Christmas tree exhibit will run through Dec. 30. Teachers are reminded that the museum will be open Monday through Friday mornings throughout December for walk-through tours. This is a wonderful way to introduce your class to the museum. Call the museum office at 209-723-2401.
Livingston Christmas event
The Livingston Recreation Department will host a parade, gift fair and court of trees on Friday, Dec. 7 on Main Street in Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-8830.
Free Throw Contest
The Merced Elks Lodge invites boys and girls ages 8-13 to a free free-throw contest at the El Capitan High School gym on Saturday, Dec. 8. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. The contest starts 9 a.m. Division based on age on April 1, 2019, must bring birth certificate. Winners in each of the six divisions will get a trophy and advance to the District Hoop Shoot. For more information follow on Twitter @MercedHoopShoot or email MercedElksHoopShoot@gmail.com.
Sock & Glove Drive
AAA Merced will host a sock and glove drive to benefit our local communities. You can drop off new socks and gloves until Dec. 15 at the AAA office at 3065 M St. For more information, call Linda at 209-726-7463.
Shakespearefest
Titus Andronicus, a revenge tragedy from William Shakespeare, opens at the Merced College stage on Jan. 18 and runs through Jan 27. For more on Merced Shakespearefest, go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
