Around Town (12/01/2018)

Merced Women’s Club
The Merced Women’s Club meeting will be Tuesday, Dec 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Women’s Club at 707 W 22nd St., Merced. The meal will be a ham dinner. The cost is $10 per person. The meal is a fundraiser for various local charities. The program will be Maxwell Norton and the Evening Edition performing light jazz. Information: 209-383-5459.
Free Throw Contest
The Merced Elks Lodge invites boys and girls ages 8-13 to a free free-throw contest at the El Capitan High School gym on Saturday, Dec. 8. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. The contest starts 9 a.m. Division based on age on April 1, 2019, must bring birth certificate. Winners in each of the six divisions will get a trophy and advance to the District Hoop Shoot. For more information follow on Twitter @MercedHoopShoot or email MercedElksHoopShoot@gmail.com.
Holiday Bake Sale
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is having its sixth annual Holiday Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, 2852 G St., Merced. Baked items perfect for your family, friends, neighbors, teachers and coworkers will be available as well as gift baskets. All proceeds go to benefit Merced County animals. For more information call 209-635-1518.
Merced Xmas Home Tour
You can take pleasure in the warm spirit of Christmas and gather some decorating ideas as you visit four beautifully decorated homes on display during Merced’s 26th annual Christmas tour of homes hosted by New Beginnings For Merced County Animals. The event takes place Sunday, Dec 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gift baskets, valuable raffle prizes and gift cards at each home for finding the hidden pickle will be available. Tour tickets cost $15 and can be obtained in Merced at Christina’s Fine clothing, Santa Fe Pet Hospital and Valley Animal Hospital and in Atwater at Expressions of Love Floral. All proceeds benefit Merced County Animals. For more information call 209-769-8953.
Retired Women of Merced College
The Christmas Luncheon for Retired Women of Merced College will be held Thursday, Dec. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at DiCicco's, Merced. RSVP Jackie at 209-358-5376.
