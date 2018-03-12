Around Town (12/03/2018)

Christmas Parade
Community Christmas is the theme for Atwater's annual Christmas Parade on at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 in downtown Atwater. Parade entry open to organizations/individuals. Cost $45. Entry forms available online: www.atwaterchamberofcommerce.com. For more information, call 209-761-8757.
Holiday Craft Fair
Pacifica Merced will host Pacifica's Holiday Craft Fair to collect holiday gifts for children in need on Dec. 8 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. This is a family friendly event. Want to be a vendor? Call Emily - 209-628-9217.
Christmas Bazaar
The Merced United Methodist Women will hold their 88th annual Christmas bazaar on Sat. Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 899 Yosemite Parkway. It will feature a jam/jelly room, boutique, bake shop, candy room, attic treasures, Christmas décor, Hmong egg rolls, cheese balls, Mattie’s Tea room, silent auction and much more. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. For more information or to reserve a luncheon ticket, call Joyce at 209-617-8119.
Christmas at the Barn
Christmas at the Barn will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5545 Mulberry Ave, Atwater. Tickets are $25. There will be dinner, dancing, no host bar, raffles, and a dessert auction. Contact Sister Davida at 209-769-3517 for more information.
Merced Xmas Home Tour
You can take pleasure in the warm spirit of Christmas and gather some decorating ideas as you visit four beautifully decorated homes on display during Merced’s 26th annual Christmas tour of homes hosted by New Beginnings For Merced County Animals. The event takes place Sunday, Dec 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gift baskets, valuable raffle prizes and gift cards at each home for finding the hidden pickle will be available. Tour tickets cost $15 and can be obtained in Merced at Christina’s Fine clothing, Santa Fe Pet Hospital and Valley Animal Hospital and in Atwater at Expressions of Love Floral. All proceeds benefit Merced County Animals. For more information call 209-769-8953.
Sock & Glove Drive
AAA Merced will host a sock and glove drive to benefit our local communities. You can drop off new socks and gloves until Dec. 15 at the AAA office at 3065 M St. For more information, call Linda at 209-726-7463.
