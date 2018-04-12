Around Town (12/04/2018)

Holiday Concert & Sing-a-long
The Merced College Music Department will host the annual Holiday Concert & Sing-a-long featuring the Merced College Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 at the Merced College Theater, 3600 M St., Merced. Tickets are $10 at the door, $8 in advance. Advanced tickets available online at mccd.tix.com<http://mccd.tix.com/>, or in person at the Merced College Bookstore, Gottschalk Music, or Peraino's Jewelers. Questions: 209-384-6284.
CHP Santa Day Toy Drive
The Merced office of the California Highway Patrol hosts its 10th annual Santa Day Toy Drive from 10 a.m .to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at Starbucks in Atwater, 1640 Bell Lane. Children will have a chance to take a photograph with Santa Claus and hot cocoa and cinnamon bread will be served. There will also be an arts and crafts table set up for children. The CHP is looking for new unwrapped toys and cash donations. Bring a toy and receive a ticket for a raffle.
Merced Sierra Club Awards
The public is invited to Merced Sierra Club’s annual awards banquet on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave. A potluck dinner will be followed by “A Photographic Tour of the Galapagos Islands” presented by wildlife biologists Jim Bland and Mini Nangendran. Former Merced city planner Bill King will be this year’s honoree. No RSVP required, just bring a main dish or salad to share. Questions: 209-723-4747.
Odd Fellows Breakfast
The La Grange Odd Fellows will host a breakfast to benefit Lafayette Lodge No. 65 at 8-11a.m., Sunday, Dec. 9 at the Odd Fellows Hall 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. For more information, call 209-853-2128.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group's next meeting is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13 at the Hoffmeister Center,1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness, tingling, pain, and/or burning in your feet and/or hands, please join us. For more information call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Merced AARP
Maxwell Norton Evening Edition will be entertaining at Dec. 19 meeting of the Merced AARP at 10 a.m. at the Merced Senior Center, 755 W. 15th St. . Cost is $5 for members and $8 for guests/non-members. Reservations: 209-357-8206.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Tickets are now on sale for the Club Mercedes New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31 at 569 W. 9th St., Merced . Clubhouse doors will open at 7 p.m. Buffet finger foods will be served at 8 p.m. Dancing from 9 pm. to 1 a.m. No host bar is available and champagne at midnight. Price is $25. per person, You must be 21 and over to attend. For tickets and information call the Club at 209-383-9906 or purchase them at the Club after 4 p.m.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event.
