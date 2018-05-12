Around Town (12/05/2018)

CHP Santa Day Toy Drive
The Merced office of the California Highway Patrol hosts its 10th annual Santa Day Toy Drive from 10 a.m .to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at Starbucks in Atwater, 1640 Bell Lane. Children will have a chance to take a photograph with Santa Claus and hot cocoa and cinnamon bread will be served. There will also be an arts and crafts table set up for children. The CHP is looking for new unwrapped toys and cash donations. Bring a toy and receive a ticket for a raffle.
Free Throw Contest
The Merced Elks Lodge invites boys and girls ages 8-13 to a free free-throw contest at the El Capitan High School gym on Saturday, Dec. 8. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. The contest starts 9 a.m. Division based on age on April 1, 2019, must bring birth certificate. Winners in each of the six divisions will get a trophy and advance to the District Hoop Shoot. For more information follow on Twitter @MercedHoopShoot or email MercedElksHoopShoot@gmail.com.
Holiday Bake Sale
New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is having its sixth annual Holiday Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Christina’s Fine Clothing in the Bear Creek Galleria, 2852 G St., Merced. Baked items perfect for your family, friends, neighbors, teachers and coworkers will be available as well as gift baskets. All proceeds go to benefit Merced County animals. For more information call 209-635-1518.
Christmas at the Barn
Christmas at the Barn will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5545 Mulberry Ave, Atwater. Tickets are $25. There will be dinner, dancing, no host bar, raffles, and a dessert auction. Contact Sister Davida at 209-769-3517 for more information.
Drive-thru benefit dinner
The Merced Elks Lodge will be holding a drive-thru dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 12. All proceeds will go to the Paradise Disaster Relief Fund. We will be serving chile verde, rice and beans, and two flour tortillas. The cost is $10. Doors open from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the upstairs bar, or at the door. Contact Mark Leigh 209-617-8554, George Mora 209-617-9933 or the Merced Elks Lodge 209-723-1240.
Shakespearefest
Titus Andronicus, a revenge tragedy from William Shakespeare, opens at the Merced College stage on Jan. 18 and runs through Jan 27. For more on Merced Shakespearefest, go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
