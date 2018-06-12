Around Town (12/06/2018)

Livingston Christmas event
The Livingston Recreation Department will host a parade, gift fair and court of trees on Friday, Dec. 7 on Main Street in Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-8830.
Christmas Parade
Community Christmas is the theme for Atwater's annual Christmas Parade on at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 in downtown Atwater. Parade entry open to organizations/individuals. Cost $45. Entry forms available online: www.atwaterchamberofcommerce.com. For more information, call 209-761-8757.
Baseball Pancake Breakfast
El Capitan Baseball Pancake Breakfast with Santa set for 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at El Capitan high school cafeteria. $6 per plate. Information: 209 631 7606.
Christmas at the Barn
Christmas at the Barn will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5545 Mulberry Ave, Atwater. Tickets are $25. There will be dinner, dancing, no host bar, raffles, and a dessert auction. Contact Sister Davida at 209-769-3517 for more information.
Christmas Bazaar
The Merced United Methodist Women will hold their 88th annual Christmas bazaar on Sat. Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 899 Yosemite Parkway. It will feature a jam/jelly room, boutique, bake shop, candy room, attic treasures, Christmas décor, Hmong egg rolls, cheese balls, Mattie’s Tea room, silent auction and much more. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. For more information or to reserve a luncheon ticket, call Joyce at 209-617-8119.
Holiday Craft Fair
Pacifica Merced will host Pacifica's Holiday Craft Fair to collect holiday gifts for children in need on Dec. 8 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. This is a family friendly event. Want to be a vendor? Call Emily - 209-628-9217.
Kettle Challenge
An anonymous donor will host a $20 kettle challenge matching every bill or check $20 or larger donated in a kettle to benefit The Salvation Army 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at kettles sites located at Hobby Lobby, Raly’s SaveMart in Atwater and Merced, and WalMart Atwater and Merced. To register to volunteer to ring at a local kettle site visit registertoring.com. For more information, call 209-383-4225 or email ryan.miller@usw.salvationarmy.org.
New Year’s Eve dinner-dance
The Merced American Legion Post 83 at 939 W Main St. is having a New Year’s Eve dinner-dance. Serving Tri-tip with potato bar, live band and DJ. Tickets are $30 in advance until Dec. 15. $40 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available in the office or in the lounge. For more information call 209-722-0940.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
Comments