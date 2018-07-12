Around Town (12/07/2018)

Livingston Christmas event
The Livingston Recreation Department will host a parade, gift fair and court of trees on Friday, Dec. 7 on Main Street in Livingston. For more information, call 209-394-8830.
CHP Santa Day Toy Drive
The Merced office of the California Highway Patrol hosts its 10th annual Santa Day Toy Drive from 10 a.m .to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at Starbucks in Atwater, 1640 Bell Lane. Children will have a chance to take a photograph with Santa Claus and hot cocoa and cinnamon bread will be served. There will also be an arts and crafts table set up for children. The CHP is looking for new unwrapped toys and cash donations. Bring a toy and receive a ticket for a raffle.
Kettle Challenge
An anonymous donor will host a $20 kettle challenge matching every bill or check $20 or larger donated in a kettle to benefit The Salvation Army 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at kettles sites located at Hobby Lobby, Raly’s SaveMart in Atwater and Merced, and WalMart Atwater and Merced. To register to volunteer to ring at a local kettle site visit registertoring.com. For more information, call 209-383-4225 or email ryan.miller@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Holiday Craft Fair
Pacifica Merced will host Pacifica's Holiday Craft Fair to collect holiday gifts for children in need on Dec. 8 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. This is a family friendly event. Want to be a vendor? Call Emily - 209-628-9217.
Christmas Bazaar
The Merced United Methodist Women will hold their 88th annual Christmas bazaar on Sat. Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 899 Yosemite Parkway. It will feature a jam/jelly room, boutique, bake shop, candy room, attic treasures, Christmas décor, Hmong egg rolls, cheese balls, Mattie’s Tea room, silent auction and much more. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. For more information or to reserve a luncheon ticket, call Joyce at 209-617-8119.
Free Throw Contest
The Merced Elks Lodge invites boys and girls ages 8-13 to a free free-throw contest at the El Capitan High School gym on Saturday, Dec. 8. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. The contest starts 9 a.m. Division based on age on April 1, 2019, must bring birth certificate. Winners in each of the six divisions will get a trophy and advance to the District Hoop Shoot. For more information follow on Twitter @MercedHoopShoot or email MercedElksHoopShoot@gmail.com.
