Around Town (12/10/2018)

Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group
The Merced Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group's next meeting is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13 at the Hoffmeister Center,1920 Canal St., Merced. If you have numbness, tingling, pain, and/or burning in your feet and/or hands, please join us. For more information call Bill Cavner at 209-723-9405 or Larry Frice at 209-358-2045.
Retired Women of Merced College
The Christmas Luncheon for Retired Women of Merced College will be held Thursday, Dec. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at DiCicco's, Merced. RSVP Jackie at 209-358-5376.
Sock & Glove Drive
AAA Merced will host a sock and glove drive to benefit our local communities. You can drop off new socks and gloves until Dec. 15 at the AAA office at 3065 M St. For more information, call Linda at 209-726-7463.
New Year’s Eve dinner-dance
The Merced American Legion Post 83 at 939 W Main St. is having a New Year’s Eve dinner-dance. Serving Tri-tip with potato bar, live band and DJ. Tickets are $30 in advance until Dec. 15. $40 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available in the office or in the lounge. For more information call 209-722-0940.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Tickets are now on sale for the Club Mercedes New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31 at 569 W. 9th St., Merced . Clubhouse doors will open at 7 p.m. Buffet finger foods will be served at 8 p.m. Dancing from 9 pm. to 1 a.m. No host bar is available and champagne at midnight. Price is $25. per person, You must be 21 and over to attend. For tickets and information call the Club at 209-383-9906 or purchase them at the Club after 4 p.m.
Shakespearefest
Titus Andronicus, a revenge tragedy from William Shakespeare, opens at the Merced College stage on Jan. 18 and runs through Jan 27. For more on Merced Shakespearefest, go to www.mercedshakespearefest.org.
